Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 44.9% in January

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 4,940,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
