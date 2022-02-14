Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 44.9% in January

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 4,940,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.