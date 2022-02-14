Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $604,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,184 shares of company stock worth $1,707,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 10,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $213.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.