Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,586. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
