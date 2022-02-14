Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,586. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

