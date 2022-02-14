Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

