Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.79.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:TALO opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talos Energy (TALO)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.