Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TMKR stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth $121,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth $292,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

