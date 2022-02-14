Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $32.20

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $31.13. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 2,123 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

