Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $32.20

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $31.13. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 2,123 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
