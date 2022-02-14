Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 935 ($12.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 748.60 ($10.12) on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 692.43.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

