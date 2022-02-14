TD Securities Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.95.

NYSE AEM opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

