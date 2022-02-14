Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile
Teekay LNG is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent.
