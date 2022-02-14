TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.10 Million

Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $769.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $780.20 million. TEGNA reported sales of $937.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 51,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,683. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

