Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.600-$18.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY traded down $4.50 on Monday, hitting $416.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $5,401,599. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

