Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.64.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $65,125,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.58. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,900. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

