Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.64.
TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFX stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.58. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,900. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleflex (TFX)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.