Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70% RenovaCare N/A -107.23% -93.78%

Teleflex has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.54 billion 5.92 $335.32 million $9.15 35.04 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million ($0.07) -4.86

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teleflex and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $403.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

Teleflex beats RenovaCare on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

