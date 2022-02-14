Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

TELNY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,103. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

