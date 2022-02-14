Tellor (TRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.98 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $48.82 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.15 or 0.00049512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00037337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00104822 BTC.

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,912 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,587 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

