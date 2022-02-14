Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $41.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.25 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 378.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $75.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $747.38 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tellurian by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,411,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 556,523 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 9,185,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,553,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

