TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.57 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and $373,771.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.96 or 0.06891270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.87 or 1.00100753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006357 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.