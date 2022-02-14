Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $4,126,093. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.