Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

