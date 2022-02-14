Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

Shares of TDC opened at $50.07 on Monday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

