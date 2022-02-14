TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and $6,256.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.72 or 0.06919255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,527.30 or 0.99690222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006303 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,605,880,830 coins and its circulating supply is 38,605,151,721 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

