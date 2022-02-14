Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.60 on Monday, reaching $872.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965,293. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $876.32 billion, a PE ratio of 175.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $994.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $911.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

