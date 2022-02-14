Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,350.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.98% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $860.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $994.37 and a 200 day moving average of $911.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,562.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

