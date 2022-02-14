Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.25 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $78.50 billion and approximately $47.25 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.35 or 0.06895533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.38 or 0.99952014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 81,074,697,053 coins and its circulating supply is 78,459,051,308 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

