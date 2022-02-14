Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.860-$0.910 EPS.

TTEK traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.11. 4,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,441. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

