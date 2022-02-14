The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after acquiring an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AES by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AES by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

