The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $118.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 8,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Children’s Place by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.