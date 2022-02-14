The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $733.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $764.35 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $680.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.35. 162,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.16. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $368.05 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

