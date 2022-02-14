The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 330 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 206.10 ($2.79) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.60. The company has a market capitalization of £34.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

