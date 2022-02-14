The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Accolade has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accolade by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

