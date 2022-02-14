The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $58.00 Price Target for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

KO opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

