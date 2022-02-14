The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,815,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,398,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

Home Depot stock opened at $350.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $365.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

