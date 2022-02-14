The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 422.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 175.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LCI Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 165.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.45. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

