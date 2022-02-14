The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.