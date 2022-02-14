The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 22.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 395,410 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

