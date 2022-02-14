The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 118,354 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,491. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

