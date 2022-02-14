The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,730 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 36.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 474,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 154.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.