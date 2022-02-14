The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 959,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.84. The stock had a trading volume of 281,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,031. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

