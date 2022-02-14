Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
THUPY opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $31.42.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
