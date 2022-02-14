thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.22) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.83 ($15.89).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.00 ($10.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.57 and a 200 day moving average of €9.25. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.05).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

