Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105350 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

