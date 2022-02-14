Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 151,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 203,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLYS opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

