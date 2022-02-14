Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.35. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $327,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $371,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.