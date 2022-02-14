Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Up 345.5% in January

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the January 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,083.0 days.

Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

