Toast (TOST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TOST stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $21,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $12,567,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $755,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

