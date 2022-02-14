TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 39.5% in January

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOMZ opened at $1.09 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

