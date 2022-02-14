Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.98

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 5600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$23.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.92.
Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)
See Also
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.