Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.98

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 5600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$23.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.92.

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

