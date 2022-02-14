Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

