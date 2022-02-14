Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.33.

TSCO stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.93. 711,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,855. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,823. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

