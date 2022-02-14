Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,626 shares of company stock worth $31,194,646 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

