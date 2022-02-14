Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,626 shares of company stock worth $31,194,646 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
